Markets selling non-essential items in Central Kolkata to stay shut till May 2

KOLKATA: Markets selling non-essential commodities in Central Kolkata (Chandni Chowk, Prinsep Street, Mango Lane and Canning Street) will remain shut from Thursday to Sunday to break the chain of Coronavirus.



"We have appealed and sent our circular to different market associations. We have decided to keep the markets selling non essential commodities closed to check the spike and break the chain of Coronavirus," said Sushil Poddar, president of Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA).

He explained that Thursday is election day (last and eighth phase of Bengal Assembly Election 2021) and hence shops will have to be closed. On Saturday and Sunday, the shops are anyways being kept closed.

"So, we need to close the shops for Friday to maintain the continuity and break the chain of the virus. We advise all our members to please exercise your right to vote on Thursday and stay indoors till Sunday," pointed out Poddar.

The CWBTA advisory also mentions that all Markets/Shops/Offices will keep their establishments closed on Saturday and Sunday and operate from 10am to 5 pm.

"Encourage work from home culture again.Wearing of mask is compulsory for staff and customers. Offer free mask to customers. Encourage sanitizing of hands by customers before entering your office/shop with a display board of "No Mask No Entry" in front of the shop. Ensure to get your office / Shop sprayed on your own at least twice a week. Members above 18 years of age are requested to get themselves vaccinated," the advisory mentioned.