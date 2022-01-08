Markets in S Dum Dum Municipality area to remain closed for 3 days in a week

Kolkata: Markets across the South Dum Dum Municipality (SDDM) area will remain closed for three days in a week owing to the sharp increase in Covid cases.



For the past few days, on an average, around 160 people were found infected and at present, seven micro-containment zones are present in the SDDM jurisdiction. However, the figure on Friday was 128, which is a bit lower than the past three days.

Chairman, Board of Administrators of SDDM, Pachu Roy said as the Covid cases were increasing drastically, a meeting was held in presence of the ward Coordinators, District Magistrate along with MLAs Sujit Bose and Bratya Basu. After the meeting, it was decided that the markets will remain closed for thrice a week.

"The markets will be closed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. We are keeping an eye on the situation. If the Covid graph decreases, then we may reconsider the decision of market closure after one or two weeks. Till then, only shops related to emergency services and medicine shops will be allowed to continue regularly," said Roy.

He also informed that local police have been instructed to keep an eye on people and ensure that nobody roams around without wearing a mask.