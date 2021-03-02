Market body warns traders against provocative remarks





KOLKATA: In a bid to thwart any attempts of disturbing Hindu-Muslim unity, the market committee at Thuba in North 24-Parganas asked the shopkeepers to refrain from passing provocative remarks. The committee warned that if anyone found indulging in such acts, then he or she would be not allowed to carry on business in the market.

The step was taken after BJP and RSS workers were found instigating such acts. It was learnt that BJP workers had targeted the shop owners. The saffron party workers had reportedly spread rumours that the Muslims were hatching conspiracies of creating greater Bangladesh that would include North and South 24-Parganas and Kolkata.

Vast areas of North 24-Parganas, spreading from Amdanga to Taki, are inhabited by people belonging to both the communities. Besides the fishermen community, there are small traders and businessmen from both the communities living in the area. A spokesperson of Thuba market committee said: "We have decided not to allow any shopkeeper to use language that would hamper the communal harmony in the area. We will not allow such persons to do business here," he maintained.

He said all the shop keepers had been asked not to get provoked by any speech or campaign and take law into their own hands.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had referred to a video—uploaded by the saffron brigade— which showed how the members of the majority community were abused by the members of another community in Basirhat. Upon investigation, it was found that the video was shot in Bangladesh.



