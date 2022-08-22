Marine products dev body gets new chief
KOLKATA: Dodda Venkata Swamy, an IAS of 2001 batch, Odisha has joined as new Chairman of MPEDA( Marine Products Export Development Authority). Previous to the current assignment, he was serving as Development Commissioner, Cochin Special Economic Zone.
He served as District Collector in three districts of Odisha, namely Gajapati, Angul and Keonjhar. He was State Mission Director for National Rural Livelihood Missions in Karnataka and Odisha. He has also served as Revenue Divisional Commissioner in Sambalpur district of Odisha and held additional charge of Vice Chancellor, Education department, Higher and Technical Education, Rourkela.
MPEDA is a statutory body established in 1972 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry for the promotion of marine products export from India
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Timely initiation21 Aug 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Talking Shop: Ageing, but not gracefully21 Aug 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Assailed in daylight21 Aug 2022 7:52 PM GMT
942 new cases, no deaths; positivity rate stands at 7.25%21 Aug 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Tyagi community holds 'mahapanchayat' in support of jailed politician...21 Aug 2022 7:46 PM GMT