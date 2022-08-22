Marine products dev body gets new chief

KOLKATA: Dodda Venkata Swamy, an IAS of 2001 batch, Odisha has joined as new Chairman of MPEDA( Marine Products Export Development Authority). Previous to the current assignment, he was serving as Development Commissioner, Cochin Special Economic Zone.

He served as District Collector in three districts of Odisha, namely Gajapati, Angul and Keonjhar. He was State Mission Director for National Rural Livelihood Missions in Karnataka and Odisha. He has also served as Revenue Divisional Commissioner in Sambalpur district of Odisha and held additional charge of Vice Chancellor, Education department, Higher and Technical Education, Rourkela.

MPEDA is a statutory body established in 1972 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry for the promotion of marine products export from India