'Many will visit state ahead of polls to create riot, urge not to cast a single vote in favour of such party'

Kolkata: Taking a dig without naming senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that many will visit the state ahead of the election to create riot and urged people not to cast a single vote in favour of the party as their anti-people move led to the skyrocketing of the prices of potato and onion.



"It is the Centre that amended the act to allow hoarders to control the market. Now the state government has no control over the prices of onion and potato. The situation will turn worse if it continues for the next two to three months," Banerjee said.

She further said they (the Centre) are taking everything away from farmers, Dalits and tribals. "So do not cast even a single vote to them," Banerjee said adding that they will ask for different certificates of your forefathers. Failing to give, they will throw you out of Bengal.

She also attacked the Centre saying that many youths turned unemployed as they had suspended many projects.

"It is only the Bengal government that never suspended any project considering it will lead to unemployment of people. Entire nation witnessed a 40 percent increase in unemployment rate during nationwide lockdown. It is only in Bengal where it dropped by 40 percent," she said adding that they collect tax from the states and in return give a share. It is the right of the states to get the same.