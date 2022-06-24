Many state govt offices in New Secretariat building to be shifted
KOLKATA: A number of state government departments at the New Secretariat Building will be shifted because of the extension of the City Civil Court which is crammed for space.
Earlier, most of the state government offices were located in the Writers' Building on the bank of Laldighi in Dalhousie.
However, with the increase in ambit of work, the New Secretariat building was built. According to sources, departments like Housing, Sports, Cooperation, Tourism and labour tribunals are being relocated. Space will be required from the first to the seventh floor.
The City Civil Court is getting crowded day by day and limited space is posing obstacles for the common people. So space in the New Secretariat building will be utilised for the work of the court.
The matter of shifting of the state government departments was recently discussed during a meeting between the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Srivastava and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The state Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi spoke with the concerned officials of the existing offices and measures have been taken for shifting the offices within the next 15 days.
The process to relocate the courts has begun.
Although no new address for the departments have been finalised yet.
