'Many reluctant to undergo Covid test, flouting norms'

KOLKATA: Despite the fact that Covid infection is on the rise across the state, people are still reluctant to undergo Covid tests, health department data said.



People are getting infected in large numbers with Covid as a majority of Covid suspect patients are flouting the Covid norms, experts pointed out.

During the first and second wave, people had some fear and hence most of them used to wear masks while going to a crowded place. But now, people are reluctant to wear masks while visiting marketplaces.

Various civic bodies have already started door to door campaigns under which staff members from the civic bodies are visiting houses to collect data whether anybody is suffering from fever and any other Covid related symptoms.

In the wake of a rising number of Covid cases, the State health department on Thursday issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise.

The department has urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

It has also said that a door to door vaccination campaign can be conducted to make people aware.

Emphasis has been given on the completion of primary vaccination and also the administration of booster doses.

State government has urged to take up door to door campaigns to make people aware about the completion of Covid vaccination if the situation demands so. The majority of cases in the state are mild and asymptomatic.

Only asymptomatic and fully vaccinated people should preferably attend the public gatherings, experts suggested.

The health department has already laid stress on the completion of booster doses on the elderly people having comorbidities. People in public gatherings must follow appropriate Covid behaviour like wearing masks, physical distancing.

State health department protocols said that No Covd tests are required in case of routine hospital admission and no patient can be referred to another hospital for lack of facility of testing.