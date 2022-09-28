Many hospitalised after bus falls in pond in Haldia

KOLKATA: Several passengers were hospitalised with injuries after a private bus bound towards Kukrahati fell into a pond near Chakdwipa High School in Haldia under East Medinipur district on Tuesday.



The incident took place at around 7 am. It was reported that the bus was speeding and had hit an advertisement board near the high school.

It lost control and fell into the pond. The rescue operation was first started by the local residents. The Bhabanipur police were informed and they reached the spot immediately.

According to news media reports, the police were able to rescue everyone from the bus and the injured were taken to the local health center and Haldia Hospital.

The bus was pulled out of the water after about an hour of effort. Three cranes were deployed for the rescue of passengers. According to the locals, there were around 40 to 50 passengers on board.