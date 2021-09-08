Many colleges to soon start 'wish list' to mop up UG admission process

Kolkata: A number of colleges in the city will soon come out with 'wish list' to mop up the undergraduate (UG) admission process.



The move comes with the admission process in some colleges not picking up its desired pace even after multiple rounds of admission.

"We have already completed three rounds of admission and it has been observed that in some Science and Arts subjects the process has been slower than what we had hoped. So, after September 15, the concerned departments will go for wish list to speed up the admission process," Siuli Sarkar, Principal of Lady Brabourne College said.

"However, even when conducting admission through wish list, merit will be the priority," Sarkar, added.

In Lady Brabourne seats have remained vacant in Physics, Chemistry in Science while in Arts subjects like Sanskrit, Persian and Philosophy have had few takers. Applicants from the general merit list can express their desire to take admission in a particular subject which will then help the colleges to prepare a merit list from the pool of names on the wish list.

Maulana Azad College is also planning wish list after publishing six to seven lists depending upon the vacancies in various subjects. "It has been found that students from ICSE and CBSE boards have applied in large numbers in English while more students of Higher Secondary Council have sought admission in Science subjects," Subhasis Dutta, Principal of Maulana Azad College said.

Scottish Church College has completed its admission process on the basis of three merit lists on Monday. The college authorities have already elicited wish list and will publish its next list on the basis of it.

Seth Anandam Jaipuria College will go for wishlist from September 8 and the process will continue till September 11.

It has been the practice of leading colleges in the city to adopt wish list after a few admission cycles. The move is aimed at saving time so that they do not continue publishing merit lists with students who are not interested to take admission in that particular college

"We will go for wish list but after completing five to six rounds of admission—may be in the third week of this month. The policy will be adopted in those subjects where we find less interest among the students," Apurba Ray, Vice-Principal of Asutosh College said.