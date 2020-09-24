'Many BJP workers are involved in nefarious activities'

Kolkata: The rift in the BJP camp, seemingly, has come out of its veil with Paresh Chandra Das lambasting the state unit for its failure to take action against the workers who are involved with various nefarious activities.



Das's post in the social media on Thursday has reportedly created a flutter in the state BJP unit.

Furthermore, Das alleged that many leaders in the party are involved in extortion.

He said he had joined BJP in 1983, "but it is not the same party now."

Das added that he had made futile attempts to draw the attention of the state leadership in the matter, but most of the leaders do not have any contact with the masses.

"The BJP leaders are dreaming and if they do not change the district leadership with tarnished image, the party's poll prospect in 2021 Assembly election will be bleak," he said.

Das has warned the party that it will not be able to make any dent in Trinamool vote bank if steps are not taken now.

He said that unless the BJP gives leadership to persons from OBC, SC and ST category it will not be able to penetrate in the areas where they are the deciding factor.

However, nothing has been done from the party in the matter, he opined.

He pointed out that the state unit should come up with a clear view on the Muslims. If the Muslims are kept out of the formation of the government, then the party will do very badly in the Muslim belt. "Participation for everyone, development for all" should be the policy of the party. He suggested that inefficient party leaders from the districts should be removed immediately.

Das, an IAS officer who took voluntary retirement in 2017 had contested from Burdwan East Lok Sabha seat in 2019. He lost to Sunil Kumar Mondol of Trinamool Congress.

BJP state leadership when contacted refused to comment in the matter.