Man's body recovered from flat in Tiljala

Kolkata: The decomposed body of a man was recovered from his flat at Kustia Government Housing in Tiljala area on Thursday morning, police said. The body was lying in a pool of blood. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Jayanta Mukherjee. He used to live in the flat alone after his mother passed away.



According to sources, Mukherjee was last seen by his neighbours on Tuesday. On Thursday morning, a mason had come to his flat for some renovation work. When he called Mukherjee, no one responded. Later, the mason informed Mukherjee's neighbours. When they went to the flat, they found the door was locked. They somehow managed to get inside the flat and found the body.

They informed Tiljala police station. After cops arrived at the flat, they found it ransacked. While examining the body, cops found Mukherjee's throat was slit.

It is suspected that he was murdered two days back. On Thursday, sleuths from the Homicide section of the Detective Department also visited the spot.