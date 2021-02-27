Man's bid to flee after dumping wife's body foiled, held for murder

Kolkata: A man, who had allegedly killed his wife, was caught red-handed by the police during naka checking at Jibantala in South 24-Parganas while he was fleeing after dumping the body beside Basanti Highway on Thursday night.



Police said late on Thursday night around 2:30 am, personnel of Jibantala police station were checking the naka at Sarberia bazaar area. During the checking, police stopped a car and spotted blood stains on its front seat. When cops asked the driver (accused) — identified as Sharukh Ahamed — to get down for a thorough search of the car, he fled away with the vehicle. But, after a few hundred metres, Ahamed lost control and the car fell into a ditch. The accused managed to get out of the driver's seat and started running. Meanwhile, the cops chasing the car also ran behind Ahamed and caught him.

He was taken to the Jibantala police station and interrogated. After almost an hour, Ahamed confessed that he had killed his wife — identified as Hama Kamar — in Narkeldanga area around 10 pm on Thursday and dumped the body somewhere on Basanti Highway, police said. Ahamed allegedly killed his wife after an altercation broke out between them over a family dispute. He allegedly strangled her to death. Later, he hit on her head with a brick.

Meanwhile, cops from the Pragati Maidan police station found an unknown woman's body near Bantala Bazaar. The cops there received a call from the Jibantala police station. The cops showed Ahamed the picture of the recovered body. He identified the body to be his wife's. He was arrested.