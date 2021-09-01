Manoj Malviya takes over charge as interim DGP

Kolkata: The senior most IPS officer in the state Manoj Malaviya has been given the charge of Director General of Police (DGP) as the police chief Virendra retired on Tuesday.



Outgoing DGP Virendra, who is an officer of 1985 batch, handed over the charges to Malaviya on Tuesday afternoon. The IPS officer of 1986 Malaviya will also continue performing his duties as DG (Organisations).

This comes when the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is yet to send its recommended panel comprising names of three officers, based on their merit and seniority, against the names of six officers that was sent to the commission by the state government.

A notification issued in this regard on Tuesday stated that "Malaviya, Director General and Inspector General of Police (Organisation) and the senior most officer in the entire IPS cadre in the satte, will in addition to his normal duties, hold the charge of Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal vice Virendra, who is to retire on superannuation on August 31, till further

orders".

The newly appointed DGP is a descendant of the three times president of Indian National Congress and the founder of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, Madan Mohan Malviya.