Manjusha records profit worth Rs 8.95 cr

Kolkata: After running in losses till 2014-15 fiscal since its inception in 1976, Manjusha—an initiative of West Bengal Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited— recorded profit worth Rs 8.95 crore during the 2019-20.



Manjusha was formed to support the artisans of the state. Manjusha buys various products from the artisans directly and sells them through its 14 outlets spread across the state and one in Delhi.

According to the Managing Director of Manjusha, Amit Datta, the initiative promotes the excellence of handicrafts of Bengal through its showrooms and e-commerce

platform.

According to the statistics, growth in retail sales as well as in handicrafts, handloom and handicraft-based handloom sales has significantly gone up. The retail sale has increased by 69 per cent in 2019-20 compared to the financial year 2018-19.

Manjusha authorities have also planned to open 2 more showrooms in New Town and Madhyamgram soon. On Friday during the artisans meet, several people placed their demands in front of Datta and the Chairman of Manjusha, Ajoy De.

Representatives of a few banks were also present at the meet. Datta requested the bank authorities to help the artisans by providing loans. He also mentioned that if any bank does not provide loans to the artisans, then Manjusha may discontinue its association with the bank.

This apart, Swapan Debnath, Minister of State (MoS) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Textiles inaugurated the 'Hastasilpa Mela' in New Town. The fair will continue till February 15 between 1 pm and 8:30 pm. Debnath said it is an initiative by his department to provide a market to the artisans.