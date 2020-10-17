Manish Shukla murder case: CID submits probe report to HC

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed the preliminary report in connection with BJP leader Manish Shukla's murder at the Calcutta High Court on Friday.



Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee of the Division Bench have called for a detailed investigation report from the CID.

On Friday after CID submitted the preliminary report in a sealed envelope, the Division Bench decided to provide CID some time as senior officials of the investigating agency are supervising the investigation and the probe is continuing.

The next hearing date has been fixed on November 10 in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Barrackpore has granted the petition of CID to issue an arrest warrant against Subodh Singh who is at present in judicial custody in Patna.

Earlier the CID team had been to Patna in order to interrogate Singh as he is one of the prime accused persons in the case. Singh is the key person who had arranged for the contract killers as well as arranged the fire arms.