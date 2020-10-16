Manish Shukla murder case: CID appeals for arrest warrant

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has appealed before the Barrackpore Court for issuing arrest warrant against Subodh Singh, who is one of the prime suspects in Manish Shukla murder.



During investigation, of Subodh Yadav, one of the accused persons of the murder in CID custody, cops came to know that he was in touch with Singh who had arranged contract killers and the fire arms. Though Singh is in judicial custody for his involvement in several criminal cases in Bihar, he is suspected to have been maintaining his gang from the prison. Few days ago a CID team went to Bihar to interrogate Singh in Nalanda prison but was denied as Assembly elections there will commence from the last week of this month. After the CID team returned, they took legal opinions and decided to seek an arrest warrant for Singh as he is the person who can reveal the identity of all the contract killers. Meanwhile, on Thursday CID officials called Chairman of board of administrators of Barrackpore Municipality, Uttam Das and Prashanta Chowdhury for questioning.