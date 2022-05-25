Manish Shukla murder case accused mastermind in Barrackpore shootout

kolkata: The prime accused in BJP leader Manish Shukla murder case who was in judicial custody was found to be the mastermind of the Barrackpore restaurant shootout.



Sujit Kumar Rai, was arrested from Punjab along with another sharp shooter for murdering Shukla by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). After completion of CID custody Rai was sent to judicial custody. It is alleged that while staying in judicial custody, Rai was threatening the owner of the restaurant near Wireless Gate in Barrackpore.

On May 16, the shootout took place at the restaurant due to which two persons suffered bullet injuries. Later, police arrested two miscreants and came to know about Rai.

During interrogation, the arrested miscreants told the cops that Rai is the mastermind behind the attack and made the plan.

Police also suspect

that a few other miscreants who were involved in the shootout had left the state in order to evade arrest.