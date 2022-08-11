Millennium Post
Manipur landslide: State to give jobs to the next of kin of deceased Army personnel

BY Team MP10 Aug 2022 6:55 PM GMT

darjeeling: The Police Establishment Branch of the Home and Hill Affairs department has issued a notification for enrollment as Home Guard volunteers for the next of kin of the deceased army personnel who lost their lives due to landslide in Manipur. There are 19 martyrs from West Bengal.

The notification states that a proposal for rehabilitation through enrolment as Home Guard volunteers by way of special dispensation in respect of 19 candidates who are the next of kin of the deceased victims who lost their lives due to landslides at Manipur as nominated by the District Magistrates of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and North 24 Parganas was under active consideration of the Government. There are 16 such candidates in Darjeeling district; 1 in Jalpaiguri and 2 in North 24 Parganas. Out of 193 existing vacancies at the Siliguri Police Commissionerate, 16 vacancies will be filled up by these 16 candidates. 2 candidates of the North 24 Parganas will be accommodated with the existing vacancy of Basirhat Police District (129 vacancies) and Bangaon Police district (55 vacancies.) 1 candidate of Jalapiguri will be accommodated with existing 172 vacancies of Jalpaiguri district, stated the notification. "The wives of the 19 victims have been recommended for Home Guard jobs" informed Dr. Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

On June 29, a landslide struck near the company location of 107 Territorial Army deployed near Tupul Railway station in the Noney district of Manipur. They were guarding the under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

