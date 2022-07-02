Manipur landslide: 9 jawans from Darjeeling Hills among the dead

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condoled the death of Army personnel who died in the massive Manipur landslide on Thursday.



Many of the dead and missing are from Darjeeling Hills and the neighbouring districts. Political outfits, including the AITMC, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and others have decided to postpone victory celebrations as a mark of respect for the martyrs.

Banerjee tweeted: "Shocked to know that nine jawans of the Darjeeling Hills (107 Territorial Army unit) are among the casualties in the Manipur landslide. Deeply mourn the demise and extend all solidarity and support to the next of kin. Heartfelt condolences."

"Mortal remains of nine jawans belonging to Darjeeling district is expected to arrive on Saturday at the Bagdogra Airport," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

A landslide struck on Wednesday night near the company location of 107 Territorial Army deployed near Tupul Railway station in the Noney district of Manipur. They were guarding the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal. At least 16 people have died and more than 50 are feared buried under the debris. Many among the deceased and missing are from Darjeeling and adjoining areas. The list of dead includes Marcus Gurung from Singamari, Darjeeling; Bhupen Rai of Happy Valley, Darjeeling; Dipak Pradhan of Lower Gok; Umesh Limbu of Jinglam, Teesta; Benjamin Rai of Lower Teesta; Sitaram Rai of Rangbul; Diwakar Rana of Chungthung; Milan Tamang of Rohini, Kurseong; Bedwan Rai of Gairi Shankar Tea Estate, Kurseong; Vishal Chhetri of Murma Tea Estate, Mirik; Landup Tamang of Magarjung, Mirik, Sanjay Oraon of Bagdogra and Shankar Chhetri of Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri.

The TMC has postponed its victory celebrations scheduled for Sunday in Mirik. "The Hills are plunged in sorrow. We express our deepest condolences and pray that the missing persons are found at the earliest. We have decided to postpone our victory rally for the time being," stated LB Rai, chairman, TMC. "We have decided to postpone all victory celebrations till the last rites of our brothers are performed," stated Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party. BGPM president Anit Thapa has asked his party supporters to stand with the bereaved families.