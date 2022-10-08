Maniktala: Businessman found dead

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a construction material businessman at Muraripukur in Maniktala late on Thursday night.



Amit Ram (38), a resident of 36A/H/8, Biplabi Barin Ghosh Sarani, was found injured inside an ice factory adjacent to his house. His family members suspected that Ram had been murdered. Ram's wife told the cops that on Thursday night, he had returned home as usual and later went to his room. But after a few hours, one of his neighbours reportedly informed her and police that Ram was lying injured inside the ice factory. He was rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where Ram was declared brought dead.

Police suspected that Ram had been to the roof of his house unnoticed and fell from there. However, his family members claimed that Ram had been murdered. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

Initial probe suggested that Ram had suffered multiple injuries. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether Ram had fallen accidentally or was pushed by someone. His family members suspected that Ram got killed over some business rivalry.