Manik Bhattacharya's custody extended till Nov 24

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday produced former Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) and claimed that many of his relatives and family members benefited from the TET recruitment scam.



On Thursday, Firoz Edulzi the lawyer of ED claimed that Manik Bhattacharya's son-in-law and a few other relatives had received the money that was taken from the unsuccessful TET candidates who were given jobs in an illegal manner.

It was also claimed by the ED that 325 unsuccessful TET candidates of 2014 were passed against money.

Though Bhattacharya's lawyer appealed for his bail, the magistrate of the Special PMLA Court remanded him to judicial custody till November 24.

ED has also come to know that similar crime has been committed at several D.L.Ed. Colleges which are named after several eminent personalities of Bengal.

Edulzi also stated that Bhattacharya is an influential person who can create obstruction in the probe by manipulation of witnesses.

On the other hand Bhattachary's lawyer claimed that if his client is influential then how come he got arrested. Also it was mentioned that Bhattacharya has gone through a bypass surgery.

Considering his health condition and age, an appeal for bail was submitted which was rejected.