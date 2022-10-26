Manik Bhattacharya sent to judicial custody for three days

KOLKATA: former Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattachaya has been remanded to judicial custody for a term of three days on Tuesday. Bhattacharya was produced at the Special PMLA Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Tuesday, the lawyer representing the central agency claimed that the investigating officers had found the names of four thousand job seekers, among which about 2500 were appointed. It was also mentioned that the ED officials found documents of several joint bank accounts, which are registered in the names of Bhattacharya's family members. It was also mentioned that Bhattacharya's wife has a joint bank account with a man, identified as Mrityunjoy Chakrabrty, who died in 2016. ED lawyer on Tuesday claimed that several new points has emerged.