Manik Bhattacharya held by ED, remanded to 14-day custody in connection to TET case

KOLKATA: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the former Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education and also the MLA of Palashipara in Nadia, Manik Bhattacharya in connection with primary TET recruitment scam.



Bhattacharya was grilled by the ED officials at the CGO complex throughout Monday night and on Tuesday morning he was arrested.

Bhattacharya was produced at the Special PMLA court in Bankshall Court complex and has been remanded to ED custody for 14 days.

Bhattacharya was removed from his post by the Calcutta High Court during June. Bhattacharya was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier but he was given protection by the Supreme Court from getting arrested. However, ED had no issues regarding that as the Supreme Court had only directed the CBI not to arrest Bhattacharya.

It is alleged that Bhattacharya is involved in the malpractice of giving appointments to the unsuccessful candidates. On Tuesday Bhattacharya was taken to the ESI Hospital in Joka for a health check up. From there he was taken to the court.

At the court premises a group of people who were reportedly BJP workers shouted 'chor' (thief) and showed slippers to him.