Manhunt on for 2 murder accused

KOLKATA: Two youths accused of murder escaped from the custody of Shalimar Government Railway Police (GRP) station on the wee hours of Sunday. A massive manhunt has been launched.

Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Sealdah, Badana Varun Chandra Sekhar said: "A departmental inquiry has been ordered. We are looking for the accused persons."

According to sources, the duo identified as Raju Hari and Samirul Mollah were arrested on Thursday on charges of murder. It is alleged that they pushed a 17-year-old boy from a running suburban train near Abada railway station on Wednesday morning. The boy was rescued by the on duty police personnel and was admitted at the Uluberia sub divisional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later.

The boy's father later lodged a complaint against the duo who are known to him as his son's friends but older than him. After the arrests were made, the duo was remanded to police custody.

On Sunday morning, it was found that Hari and Mollah somehow managed to bend the iron grills of the Shalimar GRP lock up and fled.