Manhunt continues for Covid positive life convict

Darjeeling: The life convict from Lodhama, who had tested Covid-19 positive and had escaped, is still at large.



A manhunt has been launched by the police aided by the forest department using drones.

The 54-year-old had been sentenced for life but had been released on parole for a month from the Jalpaiguri Central Jail on July 24, and had gone home to Chotta Hatta village, Lodhama, Darjeeling.

He was in home quarantine since then.

However, on July 31 he had tested COVID-19 positive. He was being taken to the Triveni Covid Hospital from Lhodhama on August 2.

There was no guard escorting him. When the ambulance reached a forested area in between Jorebungalow and 3rd Mile, the convict asked the ambulance driver to stop as he wanted to defecate. He then gave the ambulance driver a slip and disappeared.

"We have taken the help of the police and the forest department to trace him" stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

A man hunt was launched in the Jorebunglow area.

"The police had immediately started search operations since Sunday. As the terrain is very difficult we are using drones also," stated Amarnath K, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

Search operations are being conducted in 2nd Mile, 3rd Mile forest, Rangerung forest, Gaddikhan and 3rd Mile area.

"We have visited house to house shown photographs of the convict, requesting for any information available. Vehicles are being searched. Miking is also being done. Monsoons along with leeches have made search operations difficult in the forests," stated Mingma Lepcha, OC, Jorebungalow.

On the instructions of the DFO, a forest team led by the range officer, Sinchal East Wildlife Division is assisting the police. "The area falls under Sinchal wildlife sanctuary. We have been combing the forest and also talking to the forest villagers to provide information" stated Uttam Pradhan, Ranger.

Wildlife including leopards are found abundantly in these forests.

However, a neighbor of the convict claimed that the 54 year old used to earlier hunt in the jungles of Singhalila. He is adept in surviving in jungles for days altogether.

Incidentally the man had murdered his wife in 2011 and had been convicted for life.