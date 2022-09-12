Maneka Gambhir stopped from going to Bangkok

KOLKATA: Maneka Gambhir, the sister in-law of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, was reportedly stopped from going to Bangkok by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths Saturday and asked to appear at the CGO Complex on Monday for questioning in connection with the coal scam.

Gambhir was prevented from boarding the flight by the Immigration department following which she was compelled to wait at a room and ED officials were informed. According to sources, on Saturday around 7 pm, Gambhir reached Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport to catch a flight scheduled around 9 pm. When she approached the immigration counter and handed over the documents, the concerned officer stopped her. The officer reportedly told Gambhir that she couldn't leave the country as a lookout notice had been issued on her name by the ED. Immigration department officials informed the ED Delhi headquarters about Gambhir. Kolkata ED office was informed by the Delhi headquarters. After a while, ED officials from the CGO Complex went to the airport and served a notice asking her to appear for questioning on Monday.