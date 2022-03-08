Manas Bhuniya appointed state-in-charge of Trinamool in Meghalaya

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee has appointed Dr Manas Bhuniya, state minister for Water Resources, Investigation and Development as the state in-charge of the party in Meghalaya, said a press release issued by Abhishek Banerjee, national general-secretary of Trinamool Congress.



The release further stated that she has appointed Sabyasachi Dutta, chairman Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation as the state co- in charge in charge in Meghalaya.

Rajib Banerjee, former state minister has been appointed as the state incharge in Tripura, the press released added.