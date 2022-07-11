Manager of petrol pump & his son hacked to death

KOLKATA: Manager of a petrol pump in Purulia and his son were allegedly hacked to death by some unknown miscreants on Saturday night at Kanali village in Purulia.



Some local people saw the duo lying dead and informed police. Cops recovered the bodies and sent for autopsy examination.

According to sources, Madan Pandey 975) and his son Kanai Pandey (35) worked at a petrol pump near Chasar More area of Purulia.

While Madan was the manager, Kanai used to work in the weigh bridge section. Every day they used to return home by 7 pm.

On Saturday when they did not reach home by 8 pm, their family members started looking for the duo. Meanwhile a local resident told them that he saw Madan and Kanai were found lying dead.

When their family members rushed to the spot found they were hacked to death. Also the motorcycle they used to ride was missing along with their mobile phones. Sources infirmed that Madan used to carry a good amount of money which he used to deposit in the bank next day. However cops are interrogating the other petrol pump employees to find out whether Madan was carrying money or not on Saturday. Police questioned their family members but no information regarding any personal enmity was found.