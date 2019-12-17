Man who witnessed 10 football World Cup tournaments breathes his last

Kolkata:Pannalal Chatterjee, who has been a witness to 10 football world cup tournaments during his lifetime, died at a private hospital on Tuesday. He was 86 years old and is survived by his wife.



Popularly known as Panu da, it was pleasure to listen to his football related stories. He brought brochures, badges and mementoes of the world cup football tournaments since 1982. He was the only person in India, who had visited 10 world cup football tournaments since 1982 as a spectator.

In 1982, when Chatterjee and his wife were in London at his friend's house he decided to visit Spain to see world cup football matches. When he visited Spian he was enthralled by the grandeur of the football carnival and decided to visit every world cup.

Chatterjee was one of the few rare Indians who was present at the stadium and watched the famous "hand of God" from Diego Maradona in the quarter final match against England in 1986 world cup. The match helped Argentina to lift the world cup. Chatterjee was a hardcore supporter of Brazil and the couple took a snap with Brazilian legend Pele. Chatterjee had received the biggest shock in his life when Germany beat Brazil by 7-1 in the semi final. Germany took a lead in the first half with four goals coming in six minutes. Chatterjee was a witness when thousands of Brazilian foot ball fans broke down after the match. Even the Brazilian players were in tears.

Chatterjee was an employee of Kolkata Port Trust and saved money to visit world Cup football matches.

The couple used to carry the Indian tri colour at the stadium during the matches.

Chatterjee used to visit maidan almost regularly to see the matches that were being played between the Kolkata clubs. He was loved and respected by the budding football fans who thronged around him requesting him to tell his experience during the world cup matches.

Chatterjee never played football but his love for the game brought him respect from players, organisers and fans of football.