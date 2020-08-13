Man tries to run away from home after testing +ve

BALURGHAT: A COVID-19 positive patient reportedly fled from his house and was later rescued by health personnel with the help of a social welfare organisation on Tuesday night. The incident took place in Patiram which is around 12 km from here.



According to a local source, the youth resides in Patiram's Jhapurshi area with his family. He works as a daily wager in New Delhi.

Around 10 days ago, he returned from there and as per norms, his swab sample was collected. He was tested COVID-19 positive.

His family members were intimated about the news through mobile phone by the health personnel.

Immediately the news became public that the youth tested COVID-19 positive, he fled from his

house.

The health personnel with the help of a social welfare organisation started searching for him.

Finally he was caught from the adjacent area of Patiram on Tuesday night and was admitted to Balurghat's Safe Home for treatment. He was asymptomatic.

Block Medical Officer of Health Arpan Sarkar said:

"The youth was tested Covid positive and was informed accordingly through his mobile number. He fled from his residence as soon as his test report was out. Finally he was caught and admitted to Safe Home in Balurghat.".