Man thrashed over Kali Puja donation

Kolkata: A middle-aged man was severely injured at Haridevpur on Wednesday when some members of a Kali Puja committee beat him up for failing to give donation as sought by them.

The victim, Ajay Kumar Mishra, was stopped by members of the Puja committee who demanded Rs 10,000 as donation, failing which they thrashed him black and blue. He was hit on the head with a heavy object. He received severe injuries on his head and left eye. The accused snatched away Rs 18400, which he had received as salary. A complaint has been lodged but no arrests have been made yet.