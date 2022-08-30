Man strangulates wife to death in front of daughters

KOLKATA: A woman was strangled to death by her husband in front of their two daughters on Monday morning in Durgapur.



Local people caught the accused after his daughters raised an alarm and subsequently handed over to the police.

According to sources, Md. Akil married Noorie Perveen a few years ago and were living near the CMRI colony of Durgapur. Everyday Perveen used to drop her two daughters to school in the morning. But Akil doubted that she had an extra marital affair with someone and Perveen met him every day on the pretext of dropping their daughters to school.

Over the issue, altercations had broken out several times between Perveen and Akil. A few days ago Akil reportedly threatened his wife of dire consequences if she went to drop their daughters to school.Refusing to listen to Akil's words, Perveen on Monday was about to leave the house with her two daughters for school. Akil again asked her to stay back.

Despite repeated warnings when Perveen stood by her decision, Akil allegedly started assaulting her. She was dragged inside a room and strangled to death using a piece of cloth, which was a part of her dress. Hearing the two girls scream, their neighbours went to the spot and found Perveen's body. Later they caught Akil and informed police.