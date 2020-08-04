Man strangled to death

Kolkata: A person was reportedly strangled to death at Arjunpur in Baguiati after an altercation took place over a petty issue on Sunday evening.

According to police, the deceased person Swapan Rajbanshi aged about 52 years was a resident of Arjunpur, Paschim Para area. He was a fish seller by profession.

Few days ago, Swapan's neighbour Keshav Rajbanshi

got married but did not invite him.

On Sunday evening Swapan was reportedly aggrieved as he was not invited to Keshav's

wedding party. On Sunday

when Swapan met his father allegedly started abusing over the issue. Despite Keshav's father tried to pacify Swapan, he kept on abusing Keshav's father.

When Keshav heard the conversation between his father and Swapan, he came out of his house and protested. After being confronted, Swapan

got involved in a scuffle

with Keshav. During the brawl Keshav held Swapan by his

neck and strangled him. Locals rushed Swapan to Dum

Dum Municipality Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Later a case was initiated based on a complaint by Swapan's family members on charges of punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Keshav and police arrested him.

He was produced at the Barasat Court on Monday and remanded to police custody for five days.