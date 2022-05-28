Man stages stir after being duped on pretext of job
balurghat: A job aspirant here on Friday staged demonstration in front of a person's house and demanded his money back, which he had handed over to him for securing a job in primary school.
The aspirant, Bapi Sarkar—who resides in Manuil village under Balurghat police station— demanded that he had handed over Rs 4.5 lakh to one Biplab Mondal of Balurghat's Jogamaya area in 2014 for getting a job in primary school. A written complaint was lodged against Mondal at Balurghat police station by Sarkar.
Mondal remained absconding for some time. Recently, he returned. 'The man had cheated me. He promised me a job as a primary school teacher and took Rs 4.5 lakh for this in 2014. When he failed to keep his promise, I claimed my money which he refused to return," Sarkar said.Mondal on the other hand said he didn't promise him a job.
