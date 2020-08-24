Man stabs wife's colleague

Kolkata: A 50-year-old man has been arrested on Saturday night from a private hospital in Nayabad for allegedly stabbing a colleague of his wife over doubt of having extramarital affairs.



According to sources, the accused person identified as Lakshman Mondal of 50/6, Chawal Patty Road in Beliaghata used to doubt his wife who works in a private hospital for cancer treatment in Nayabad, about having an extramarital relationship with her colleague Ranjit Konar. Over the issue Mondal in several occasions got involved in altercations with his wife and Konar.

On Saturday evening, Mondal went to the hospital to talk with Konar on the same issue. But Konar reportedly refused to talk with Mondal and went inside the empty room of the hospital Superintendent. It is alleged that Mondal followed Konar inside the room and started stabbing him with a sharp object.

Hearing Konar screaming, few staff of the hospital rushed there and saw Mondal coming out from the room. He was detained by the staff members and Konar was admitted at the same hospital. He suffered serious injuries on his face and left chin.

Meanwhile, Panchasayar police station was informed. Later police arrested Mondal from the hospital and started a case aginats him on charges of attempt to murder.