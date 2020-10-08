Man stabbed by brother-in-law

Kolkata: A person has been stabbed to death in Ekbalpore on Wednesday afternoon by his brother-in-law over a family dispute.



According to locals, on Wednesday afternoon, around 3:30 pm, a youth wearing a red T-shirt arrived in front of a garment's shop located at 6, Ekbalpore Lane and told some people standing nearby that he has come to talk with his brother in law and a hot altercation is expected. If they hear any altercation should not interfere.

The accused, identified as Imran alias Asif of Watgunj, then went inside the shop. At the moment the owner Aftab Alam (40) of 4/3 Bhukailash Road, and an employee of the shop were busy attending to a woman customer. Imran after entering the shop allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim and fled.

Alam somehow managed to get up and went outside the shop and fell on the pavement. Immediately, local residents and other shop owners rushed him to a nearby nursing home. From there he was shifted to a private hospital in Ekbalpore where Alam was declared brought dead. Later in the evening, Imran was arrested from Watgunj by the cops of Ekbalpore police station.

During a preliminary investigation, cops came to know that Imran's sister was married to Alam and a divorce suit was pending for the past few years. With the issue, a dispute was continuing between him and Alam's family.