Man shot in Salt Lake, says friend fired accidentally

Kolkata: A person was shot inside a guest house in Salt Lake on Sunday night.



According to sources, on Wednesday eight persons had come to Kolkata from Punjab to trace a woman who reportedly left her home with a youth. During preliminary inquiry her family members came to know that the woman had come to Kolkata and was staying somewhere in the Bowbazar area.

After reaching the city, they searched for the woman in several places but failed to tress her. Since Wednesday all of them were staying at a guest house located at BJ block in Salt Lake.

On Friday three persons left for Punjab and the rest five of them stayed back in the guest house.

On Sunday night around 10pm, a staff member of the guest house who was sitting at the reception heard a gunshot. Immediately he along with another guest house staff went to room number 105 and found one of the guests, Manpreet Singh alias Deepa Singh of Ludhiana in Punjab was lying on the bed with bullet injury.

He was rushed to a private hospital opposite to Bidhannagar Commissionerate where Manpreet was admitted. While going to the hospital, he reportedly told the police that Sunny Singh, one of his friends accidentally fired a shot which hit him.

Later the guest house staff lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar East police station and Sunny was arrested. He was produced at the Bidhannagar Court on Monday and remanded to police custody for eight days.

Police are probing the case to find out whether Sunny had any ill motive or not. Also the gun has been seized and necessary steps are being taken to find out whether it has a licence or not.