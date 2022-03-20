Man shot dead for forcibly applying colour on his friend's wife

Kolkata: The detective department of Kolkata Police along with Regent Park police station arrested a person in connection with the murder of one of his friends following a dispute over forcibly applying colour on Friday at Natunpally area in Regent Park.



The victim had allegedly applied colour on the face of the arrested person's wife to celebrate Holi, which infuriated him and he shot his friend dead. "We have arrested Sujit Mallick from a village in Falta under Diamond Harbour police district on Saturday afternoon. He was on the run since the firing incident at Regent Park," a police officer of Regent Park police station said.

According to sources Dilip Chouhan (45) had come to Kolkata from Uttar Pradesh a few years back and had been living in one of his relative's residences at Natunpally. He used to earn a living by selling groundnuts. The accused, Sujit Mallick, also lived in a nearby house. On Friday morning, Sujit put colours on Dilip's wife's face. Later while they shared a drink, a heated altercation broke out over the Holi incident. Suddenly, in a fit of rage, Sujit took out a firearm that he was carrying and fired at Dilip. He fled immediately after the incident. The anti-rowdy section of the detective department and Regent Park police station conducted a joint raid and arrested the accused.

In another incident of firing at Tiljala Road on Saturday morning, a person, identified as Raju Roy, sustained bullet injuries. Raju's father also sustained injuries and both of them have been hospitalised.

In the Tijlala incident, an anti-social group headed by Jibat Roy and her brothers suddenly attacked Raju while he was returning home from the market on Saturday morning. They even fired at him. His father was also injured after being hit by a knife. The police have started a probe.