Man shoots lover dead while firing bullet at wife in Nalhati

KOLKATA: A college student was shot dead by her lover at Nalhati in Birbhum on Tuesday afternoon.



According to sources, the accused, Biru Sheikh, a resident of Bidupara in Nalhati, lives at a rented house. It had been alleged that Sheikh had developed an extramarital affair with the deceased, identified as Nikita Khatun (19). On Tuesday afternoon around 3 pm, Sheikh's wife found he was talking to Khatun on the roof. Over this, an altercation broke out between Sheikh and his wife.

Suddenly, he went to the room and brought a pistol. Before anyone could react, Sheikh fired a round at his wife. But the bullet missed his wife and hit Khatun. The college student fell down on the roof of her house and died on the spot.

Seeing Khatun hit, Sheikh fled from the spot. However, local people managed to detain his wife and handed her over to the police later. A case has been registered against Sheikh.

Cops are interrogating his wife to find out where Sheikh is and how he procured the firearm.