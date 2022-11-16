Man reunited with family after 17 years

KOLKATA: A septuagenarian who got estranged from his family members in Madhya Pradesh, 17 years back was reunited with his family members by ham radio enthusiasts in the state on Tuesday.



The man was spotted by an engineering student named David Samuel at the doorstep of his residence at Pirkatha area at Salboni in West Midnapore begging for some food from him.

Taking pity on the ailing health condition of the man, Samuel offered him food but also provided him shelter in his home.

However, with the person being unable to

recollect anything about his family members or any other whereabouts, Samuel contacted West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC)- an organisation of ham radio operators in the state.Secretary of WBRC, Ambarish Nag Biswas spoke with the person and got some hints from the way he spoke.

The elderly man's photograph was circulated among fellow hams across the country and finally his residence was traced at Badua Tol area at Riva district in Madhya Pradesh.

However, the estranged man who has become mentally challenged did not recognise his family members.

Nag Biswas video called his family members and asked them to find out somebody in the family who could tell him about some memories that they had shared together.

The person' s cousin did the same and ultimately during the course of conversation

referred to one of his pet name which was not at all dear to him. On hearing the name, the person reacted and said he should not be called by that name.

Finally, with the assistance of the local panchayat and police administration of Riva in Madhya Pradesh, the person was handed over to his son.