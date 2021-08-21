Man nabbed for duping job seeker

KOLKATA: A man was arrested for allegedly duping a job seeker worth Rs 3 lakh by promising him a job in the Indian Railways.

The accused, identified as Dipak Singh of Bhaktinagar in Jalpaiguri, claimed to be an employee of the Railways. However, he had lost his job a few years ago. Police were trying to find out why he was dismissed from the service.

According to police, last month a youth—identified as Arup Kumar Baidya of Kulpi in South 24-Parganas—lodged a complaint at the Hare Street police station against Singh. Baidya told the cops that he was introduced to Singh by a man, Subir Das alias Naru da, whom he knew earlier.

Singh had told Baidya that he was an engineer in the Indian Railways and could arrange jobs. For this purpose, Singh had demanded money. Subsequently, Baidya allegedly paid the accused Rs 3 lakh in phases. Despite giving the money, Singh neither arranged a job nor maintained any contact with the complainant. When Baidya tried to contact Singh, the latter apparently did not receive the calls.

Later, Baidya lodged a complaint. The investigation was taken over by the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Detective Department. On Thursday night, Singh was picked up from the BBD Bag area. He is being questioned about the involvement of Das.