Man marries & dupes at least 24 women in various dists; arrested in Sagardighi

kolkata: A youth has been arrested for allegedly marrying a woman by impersonating and suppressing the fact that he was already married.



Later, it was found that the accused youth had married 24 women so far.

According to sources, Ashabul Mollah, a resident of Kazipara, Barasat in North 24-Parganas used to travel to districts in connection with road repair works. He used to prepare fake identity related documents and stay in those places. Locally, Mollah usually introduced himself as an orphan.

After gaining sympathy, Mollah used to trap a woman of the locality and get involved in a relationship.

After a few days, he used to marry the women and stay at their house for a few days. Later, he used to flee with all the valuables and cash.

In this manner, he had cheated 24 women so far. In the same manner Mollah had married two women in Sagardighi of Musrshidabad. One of them lodged a complaint at the Sagardighi police station when the woman understood that she had been duped. On Wednesday cops of Sagardighi police station nabbed him from Duttapukur area.