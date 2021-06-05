Man kills wife & son, hangs self

KOLKATA: A man has reportedly committed suicide after murdering his wife and son due to financial crunch in Sodepur.



On Friday morning, local people of Basak Bagan in Sodepur detected a foul smell emanating from the house of Samir Guha. Immediately, Khardah police station was informed.

After entering the house by breaking the door, cops found Samir was hanging from the ceiling while his wife Jhuma Guha and son Babai Guha were lying dead. The bodies were badly decomposed.

During probe, police found a suicide note from the room where Samir had written to a neighbour identified as Partha Ghosh that they were committing suicide.

He also wrote some seven people's names including Ghosh who had given him money to overcome the financial crunch. Samir in the letter instructed Ghosh to sell out the things of his house to repay the money.

Local residents told the cops that Samir was a supplier of garments. Due to the lockdown last year, his business got affected. As a result, he was witnessing a tremendous financial crunch. Samir was last seen on Wednesday night.Though no foul play is suspected, cops are trying to find out whether any person was pressurizing him to repay the debt. An unnatural death case has been lodged. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of deaths.