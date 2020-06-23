Man kills wife in Bengaluru, flies to Kol, murders mom-in-law & kills self

Kolkata: In a shocking turn of events a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his mother-in-law in Kolkata after he murdered his wife in Bengaluru on Monday before committing suicide.



According to police, the person identified as Amit Agarwal was married to Shilpi Agarwal, daughter of Subhas Dhandhania and Lalita Dhandhania. Since past few years the relations between Shilpi and Amit went bitter due to some reasons.

As a reason, Shilpi filed a divorce suit against Amit which was going on since past two years.

Amit on Monday went to Dhandhania family's flat and started arguing over the issue with Subhas. When Lalita tried to pacify him, Amit pulled out a gun and shot her.

Subhas somehow managed to escape from the spot and informed his neighbours. They subsequently informed Phoolbagan police station. After police came, it was found that Lalita and Amit both were lying dead with bullet injuries on their bodies. During investigation police found a note from Amit's pocket where it was written that he killed his wife at Whitefield area in Bengaluru and came to Kolkata in a flight. Immediately Kolkata Police informed Bengaluru Police. Later, Deputy Commissioner of Whitefield area went to the given address and found Shilpi's body.

Police are investigating to find out from where he procured the firearm.

Legal action is being taken, Kolkata Police has said.

Details of Agarwal's son's location are not being shared but Kolkata Police sources have confirmed that he is safe.