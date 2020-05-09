Man kills 5-month-old daughter, later lynched by mob in Cooch Behar
Darjeeling: A man allegedly killed his 5-month-old daughter and in turn was lynched by an agitated mob of the village in Cooch Behar on Friday.
The incident occurred at Ghatpar area of Boronachina village of Dinhata at around 8 in the morning.
Bikash Rai (33), resident of Boronachina village allegedly stabbed his 5-month-old daughter to death in an inebriated state.
Rai's wife Minati suffered injuries as she tried to stop his husband during the incident.
As informed the accused also attacked the neighbours at the time of incident. The mob of the village got
agitated and beat him to death. Minati was badly injured and rescued by police, who also took her to the hospital.
Sources from the hospital informed that 5-month-old infant was already dead when brought to the hospital and said "5-month-old was brought dead."
Bikash was also taken to hospital and died there, while his wife Minati is still under treatment, who suffered serious injuries.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata pays tribute to Tagore, virtual b'day celebrations...8 May 2020 8:03 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
India's recovery rate nears 30% even as cases touch...8 May 2020 7:30 PM GMT
Bengal sees 130 new Covid +ve cases in past 24 hours8 May 2020 7:26 PM GMT
Man kills 5-month-old daughter, later lynched by mob in...8 May 2020 7:19 PM GMT