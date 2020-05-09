Man kills 5-month-old daughter, later lynched by mob in Cooch Behar

Darjeeling: A man allegedly killed his 5-month-old daughter and in turn was lynched by an agitated mob of the village in Cooch Behar on Friday.



The incident occurred at Ghatpar area of Boronachina village of Dinhata at around 8 in the morning.

Bikash Rai (33), resident of Boronachina village allegedly stabbed his 5-month-old daughter to death in an inebriated state.

Rai's wife Minati suffered injuries as she tried to stop his husband during the incident.

As informed the accused also attacked the neighbours at the time of incident. The mob of the village got

agitated and beat him to death. Minati was badly injured and rescued by police, who also took her to the hospital.

Sources from the hospital informed that 5-month-old infant was already dead when brought to the hospital and said "5-month-old was brought dead."

Bikash was also taken to hospital and died there, while his wife Minati is still under treatment, who suffered serious injuries.