Man killed while trying to save daughter-in-law from abductors

Kolkata: A man died on Tuesday night after he was run over by an ambulance while trying to foil an attempt to abduct his daughter-in-law in Tangra area. Police on Wednesday nabbed the accused driver identified as Sheikh Abdur Rahman from Mahestala in South 24-Parganas along with another accused and also seized the ambulance.



According to sources, on Tuesday night around 11:30 pm, a woman along with her in-laws was returning home after attending a marriage ceremony.

When they were walking along the Gobinda Khatik Road, all of a sudden an ambulance stopped close to the woman and tried to drag her inside the vehicle. When she screamed her father-in-law and another member of her family tried to resist.

When her father-in-law was trying to get hold of the ignition keys by grabbing the driver Rahman, he allegedly tried to increase the speed of the vehicle.

When the woman's father-in-law came in the way of the ambulance, Rahman did not stop it and hit him. The victim was reportedly dragged for almost 100 meters and then the ambulance fled.

The person was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Primarily the Tangra police station was informed about a road accident following which a case was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC.

But on Wednesday morning the woman went to the police station and narrated the incident.

Later police scrutinised the footages of several CCTV cameras and identified the offending vehicle. Later a team from Tangra police station went to Maheshtala and nabbed Rahman.

Though the case has been initiated on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide, sources informed some other charges may be added in the case after a detailed probe.