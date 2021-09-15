Man killed mother 2 yrs back, buried body at home

KOLKATA: A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering his mother two-and-a-half years ago and burying the body inside his house at Hotudewan area in Burdwan.



Though the incident took place around two-and-a-half years ago, it came to the light on Monday after the elder son of the deceased came to know about the incident from his brother's wife.

He lodged a complaint on Tuesday at the Burdwan police station against his brother.According to sources, the deceased woman Sukran Bibi used to stay with her younger son Sahidul Sheikh alias Nayan. On January 10, 2019 Sheikh killed his mother as she wanted to travel. Sheikh hit on her head with a blunt object and then strangulated his mother.

After killing Bibi, Sheikh buried the body inside her room.

He had also threatened his wife against dire consequences if she would reveal about the murder to anyone.

Though Bibi's elder son Kismat Ali lodged a missing diary on January 22, 2019, police found no clue. Recently, a dispute cropped up between Sheikh and his wife.

As a result Sheikh's wife returned to her father's place. To solve the problem, Ali went to meet Sheikh's wife and then came to know about the incident.

On Tuesday Sheikh was arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Police have informed the Burdwan court and are waiting for the necessary instruction for recovery of the buried body on Wednesday.