Man killed as dumper hits bike in West Bengal's Alipurduar
Alipurduar (WB): A man was killed and his sister and niece seriously injured after a dumper hit their bike in Alipurduar district, sparking tension in the area near the West Bengal-Assam border, police said on Monday.
The incident happened on Sunday evening near Sankosh Bridge when Jhantu Barman, a resident of the Barobish area, was returning home with his sister and niece from a local fair, they said.
Barman, who is in his 20s, fell off the bike after it was hit by the dumper carrying sand and died on the spot, while his sister and niece were seriously injured, police said.
The incident sparked off tensions in the area with locals blocking a road near the inter-state border, demanding the arrest of the accused.
Police said they are yet to arrest the vehicle's driver who fled the scene after the accident.
