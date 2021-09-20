Man jumps to death from Maa flyover

Kolkata: A 55-year-old man committed suicide by jumping down from the Maa flyover on Sunday morning.



Around 6:15 am on Sunday a few people were standing on the Park Circus connector near Milan Mela to avail buses.

Suddenly they saw a man fall down on the service road from the flyover. Immediately the pedestrians informed the traffic cops at the Parama island. Police rushed the man identified as Pranab Kundu to NRS Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Meanwhile, policemen went to the flyover and retrived Kundu's motorcycle along with the helmet and slippers. It is suspected that he was riding a motorcycle along the Maa flyover from Park Circus. After reaching the highest point of the Maa flyover which is on the Ruby crossing-bound ramp stopped his motorcycle and jumped down.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe.