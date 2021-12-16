Man injured after tyre repairing machine explodes

KOLKATA: A man suffered injuries after a tyre repairing machine exploded due to some technical glitch on Wednesday morning at Natunhat of Mongalkot in East Burdwan.



According to sources, on Wednesday morning local people heard an explosion from the bypass road direction. When they went to the spot, they found a tyre repairing shop had collapsed and a man got stuck under the debris. Apart from the shop, a room adjacent to it also got damaged. The injured man was rescued by the locals after a few moments and rushed to a local hospital. Meanwhile, the police were informed. Cops went to the spot and conducted a probe. The owner of the shop was also contacted. It was found that the compressor machine had exploded due to some technical glitch. However, police are probing to find out if any other reason is behind it.